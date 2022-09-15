Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $92.98

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $92.98 and last traded at $93.26, with a volume of 39514 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Allegion from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allegion from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.22.

Allegion Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.63.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Allegion had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 57.91%. The company had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Allegion’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,709 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 3,825.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 31,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 30,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

