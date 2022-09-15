Alpha Coin (ALPHA) One Day Volume Tops $24,020.00

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. During the last week, Alpha Coin has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One Alpha Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. Alpha Coin has a total market capitalization of $72.22 million and approximately $24,020.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,798.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.53 or 0.00603713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00263586 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00049041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010333 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Alpha Coin

Alpha Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 4,970,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. Telegram | Discord | Defipulse Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.