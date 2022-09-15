Alpha Coin Trading Up 52.1% This Week (ALPHA)

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Alpha Coin has a total market cap of $80.33 million and approximately $16,518.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded up 52.1% against the US dollar. One Alpha Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0162 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,241.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.23 or 0.00593993 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00258613 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00048362 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010287 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 4,970,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io.

Alpha Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. Telegram | Discord | Defipulse Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

