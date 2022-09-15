Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Boosted by Taconic Capital Advisors LP

Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 950 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 492,443.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,628 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $2,249,092,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 362.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,081,000 after purchasing an additional 348,078 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20,160.8% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 239,712 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,998. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.05.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $105.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.91. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

