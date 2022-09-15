Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,547 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,930 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,191,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after acquiring an additional 147,377 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 510,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 194,600 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,228,006 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after acquiring an additional 26,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphatec

In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,261,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,241,099.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 8,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $72,561.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,304.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,261,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,241,099.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,274 shares of company stock worth $487,614 in the last 90 days. 33.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphatec Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of ATEC opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average is $8.96. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $14.54. The firm has a market cap of $931.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATEC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.79.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Further Reading

