Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 47,901.8% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,179,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,258 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Altria Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,650,000 after buying an additional 2,098,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

MO stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.86. The stock had a trading volume of 474,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,517,613. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.89.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 371.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

