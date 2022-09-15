Amalgamated Bank Boosts Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $30,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,409,000. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DE stock traded up $2.69 on Thursday, hitting $363.59. 15,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,153. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $345.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

