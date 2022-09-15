Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 578,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 47,972 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $42,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 376.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 51,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 40,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.36.

BMY traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.51. 297,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,207,936. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.94. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $80.59. The stock has a market cap of $152.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

