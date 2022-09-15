Amalgamated Bank Has $47.49 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 980,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,205 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $47,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 23,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 44.3% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 191,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after buying an additional 58,800 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of WFC traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $44.12. 575,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,421,757. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.76. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

