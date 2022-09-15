Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $20,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 333,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,426,000 after acquiring an additional 42,480 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 246.5% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $1,238,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 703,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $506,040,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $418.91. 38,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,397. The firm has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $375.87 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $461.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $477.75.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $610.30.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.