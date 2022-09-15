Amalgamated Bank Purchases 2,699 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $29,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $16.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $441.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,098. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $406.47 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $89.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 488.27, a P/E/G ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $460.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $485.43.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.84.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total transaction of $2,112,419.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,079,534.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total transaction of $2,112,419.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,079,534.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,256 shares of company stock worth $14,019,372. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

