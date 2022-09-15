Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,190,497 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 70,236 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.5% of Amalgamated Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $66,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267,657 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 46,410 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 12,440 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.9 %

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.58. 405,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,427,340. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

