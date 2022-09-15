Amalgamated Bank Sells 19,773 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,773 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $25,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth about $126,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,842,000 after buying an additional 42,848 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.73. 156,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,686,412. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.13. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $76.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.09.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.15.

About General Electric



General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

