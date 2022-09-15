Amalgamated Bank Sells 26,892 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 376,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,892 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $37,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.55. The company had a trading volume of 163,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,753. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $127.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

