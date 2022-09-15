Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 351,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,022 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $22,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $59.76. The company had a trading volume of 175,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,939,241. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.87 and a 200 day moving average of $62.84. The company has a market cap of $81.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.85.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

