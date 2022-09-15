Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Trading Up 3.7%

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) shot up 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.27. 29,155 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,817,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.
AMRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Amarin from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amarin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.
The company has a market capitalization of $508.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Amarin during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amarin in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Amarin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,500,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.
