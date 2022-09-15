American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.72

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.72 and traded as low as C$3.37. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at C$3.40, with a volume of 64,170 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOT.UN shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.80 to C$3.35 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of C$266.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

