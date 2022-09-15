American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.29.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

American International Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $54.20 on Thursday. American International Group has a 1 year low of $48.40 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American International Group will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 94.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 24.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in American International Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 364,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,705,000 after buying an additional 53,013 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 20.3% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 27,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of American International Group by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Articles

