American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Short Interest Update

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the August 15th total of 8,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 37,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Financial Counselors Inc. owned 0.61% of American Shared Hospital Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:AMS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.68. 2,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,133. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $3.18.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.