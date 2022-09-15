American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lessened its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in American Tower were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 21.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 127,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,916,000 after purchasing an additional 22,849 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $250,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 23.8% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 56,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,077,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in American Tower by 29.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 79,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,046,000 after acquiring an additional 18,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 38.2% in the first quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Bank of America started coverage on American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.93.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $251.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $117.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $263.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

