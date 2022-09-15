American Trust Boosts Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

American Trust increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter. ESG Planning bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.6% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $655.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.6 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $3.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $554.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,961. The stock has a market cap of $217.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $497.83 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $568.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $558.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

