American Trust Buys New Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,077,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $340.13. 1,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,307. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $313.66 and a 1 year high of $467.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $359.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.04.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

