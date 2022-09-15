American Trust Buys Shares of 31,461 iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

American Trust bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,000. American Trust owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter worth $75,000.

SUSA traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $84.11. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,321. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $77.59 and a twelve month high of $106.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.31.

