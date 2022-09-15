American Trust Buys Shares of 429,207 Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 429,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,705,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of American Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. American Trust owned 0.27% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,538,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,024,000 after buying an additional 1,115,573 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,033.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,984,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,711,761 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,890,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,560,000 after acquiring an additional 338,487 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,808,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,604,000 after acquiring an additional 115,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 3,408,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,356,000 after purchasing an additional 26,958 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHZ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,978. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.71. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.