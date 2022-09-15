American Trust Grows Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

American Trust raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,750 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Target were worth $5,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 1.4 %

TGT traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $167.70. 48,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,099,407. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.13 and a 200 day moving average of $184.37. The firm has a market cap of $77.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

About Target

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

