American Trust Has $4.97 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

American Trust boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,596 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth $1,090,886,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $816,519,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Stryker by 87,902.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Stryker by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,109,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,376 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth $295,397,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $227.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,393. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.01. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $280.43. The firm has a market cap of $86.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.29.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

