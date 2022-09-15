American Trust Has $5.92 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

American Trust lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,462.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 44,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 41,825 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,376,000 after purchasing an additional 85,368 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $715,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NEE traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.31. The stock had a trading volume of 676,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,162,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

