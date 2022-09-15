American Trust Purchases 54,908 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

American Trust grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of American Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. American Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $30,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $147.30. 14,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,746. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $137.50 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.75.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.