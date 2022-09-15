American Trust Reduces Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

American Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 51.2% in the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in BlackRock by 156.8% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,367,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 87,161.1% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,003,000 after acquiring an additional 15,689 shares during the period. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 8.7% in the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BLK traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $640.13. 7,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,684. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $670.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $669.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $575.60 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The firm has a market cap of $96.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.03 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.46.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

