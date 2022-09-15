American Trust Reduces Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

American Trust cut its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JKHY traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $193.74. 1,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,292. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $147.50 and a one year high of $212.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

JKHY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

