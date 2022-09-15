Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $18.91. Approximately 8,275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 8,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.

Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.70.

Institutional Trading of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,469,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,025,000 after purchasing an additional 81,039 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,408,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 355.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 82,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter.

