Analysts Set GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Target Price at $100.75

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GDDY. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $139,091.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,407,203.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $139,091.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,407,203.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $198,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,431 shares of company stock worth $1,613,907. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 609,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,737,000 after buying an additional 32,475 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,266 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 21,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 200.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 19,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY opened at $76.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 0.93. GoDaddy has a one year low of $64.81 and a one year high of $88.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 147.44% and a net margin of 8.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

