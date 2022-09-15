Analysts Set IMI plc (LON:IMI) PT at GBX 1,575

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,575 ($19.03).

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.15) price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

IMI Stock Performance

LON IMI opened at GBX 1,115 ($13.47) on Thursday. IMI has a 52-week low of GBX 1,069 ($12.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,878 ($22.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of £2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,413.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,217.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,285.95.

IMI Cuts Dividend

About IMI

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a GBX 8.30 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. IMI’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

