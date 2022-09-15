Analysts Set The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target at $100.00

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TD. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $66.54 on Thursday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $58.64 and a 12 month high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.696 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.53%.

Institutional Trading of Toronto-Dominion Bank

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,142 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 501.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 27,091 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 234,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,988,000 after purchasing an additional 159,900 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,427,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $799,593,000 after purchasing an additional 415,805 shares during the period. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Further Reading

