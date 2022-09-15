Analysts Set Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target at $478.70

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $478.70.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 100.0% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $426.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.39. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $451.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $402.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.42.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.70. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

