Analyzing Loyalty Ventures (LYLT) and The Competition

Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) is one of 234 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Loyalty Ventures to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.2% of Loyalty Ventures shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Loyalty Ventures shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Loyalty Ventures alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Loyalty Ventures and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loyalty Ventures 0 1 2 0 2.67 Loyalty Ventures Competitors 788 5658 11785 269 2.62

Earnings & Valuation

Loyalty Ventures currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 429.10%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 33.28%. Given Loyalty Ventures’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Loyalty Ventures is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Loyalty Ventures and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Loyalty Ventures $735.31 million -$2.34 million -0.10 Loyalty Ventures Competitors $3.34 billion $326.47 million 29.55

Loyalty Ventures’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Loyalty Ventures. Loyalty Ventures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Loyalty Ventures and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loyalty Ventures -64.35% 8.58% 0.88% Loyalty Ventures Competitors -41.33% -7,275.13% -4.91%

Summary

Loyalty Ventures beats its rivals on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Loyalty Ventures

(Get Rating)

Loyalty Ventures Inc. provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors. The company helps financial services providers, retailers, and other consumer-facing businesses to create and increase customer loyalty across various touchpoints. Loyalty Ventures Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Plano, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Loyalty Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loyalty Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.