AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock Price Up 6.5%

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.16 and last traded at $25.16. 4,142 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 329,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.62.

ANAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on AnaptysBio to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $716.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.39.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.20). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 448.43% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 million. On average, analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at $22,259,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,672,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the second quarter worth about $13,958,000. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth approximately $13,824,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,936,000.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

