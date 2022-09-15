AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2022

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANABGet Rating) shares traded up 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.16 and last traded at $25.16. 4,142 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 329,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on AnaptysBio to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $716.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.39.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANABGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.20). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 448.43% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 million. On average, analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AnaptysBio

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at $22,259,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,672,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the second quarter worth about $13,958,000. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth approximately $13,824,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,936,000.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Read More

