AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.55

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.55 and traded as high as $22.54. AngioDynamics shares last traded at $21.89, with a volume of 126,848 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANGO. TheStreet cut AngioDynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $859.29 million, a PE ratio of -32.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $87.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.91 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,565.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AngioDynamics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 78,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 80,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

(Get Rating)

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.