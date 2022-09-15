ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

ANPCY remained flat at 8.50 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 12.99. ANGLE has a 52 week low of 8.50 and a 52 week high of 21.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of ANGLE from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 231 ($2.79) in a report on Friday, May 27th.

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD multiplex analysis system for routine and focused multiplex analysis of DNA, RNA or protein biomarkers.

