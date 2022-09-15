Angling Direct (LON:ANG) Shares Up 3.2%

Shares of Angling Direct PLC (LON:ANG – Get Rating) traded up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 33 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 32 ($0.39). 76,503 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 149,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31 ($0.37).

Angling Direct Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 35.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.35, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of £23.95 million and a P/E ratio of 800.00.

Insider Transactions at Angling Direct

In other Angling Direct news, insider Chris Keen acquired 7,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £2,643.50 ($3,194.18).

Angling Direct Company Profile

Angling Direct plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fishing tackle products and equipment in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers baits and additives, bait accessories, bait boats, bait boxes, bait making equipment, barrows and trolleys, bed chair accessories, bed chairs, bite alarms, bivvies and shelters, bivvy accessories, books, buckets and riddles, catapult spares, catapults, chairs, clothing, and cooking equipment.

