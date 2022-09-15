Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Anglo Asian Mining’s previous dividend of $0.04. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:AAZ opened at GBX 69.25 ($0.84) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £79.15 million and a P/E ratio of 1,360.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 84.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 91.01. Anglo Asian Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 64.25 ($0.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 148 ($1.79).

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 2,500 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in Azerbaijan.

