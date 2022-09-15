AnimalGo Tops One Day Volume of $601,119.00 (GOM2)

AnimalGo (GOM2) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One AnimalGo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AnimalGo has a market capitalization of $9.63 million and approximately $601,119.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AnimalGo has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005052 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,648.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005190 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00058648 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012784 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005469 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00064666 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00077093 BTC.

About AnimalGo

GOM2 is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net. The official website for AnimalGo is animalgo.io.

Buying and Selling AnimalGo

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. Telegram | KakaoTalk | Naver | YouTube “

