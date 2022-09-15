Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Shares Gap Down to $41.87

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.87, but opened at $40.17. Antero Resources shares last traded at $40.68, with a volume of 26,584 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

Antero Resources Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.22 and its 200 day moving average is $35.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 3.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.21). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 352.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,188.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,188.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $1,427,301.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 870,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,844,800.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,701 shares of company stock worth $1,853,152. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,374 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

