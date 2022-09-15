Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Sells $767,760.00 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $767,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 950,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,830,904.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pascal Deschatelets also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 8th, Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $575,400.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $66.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.57. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 272.25% and a negative net margin of 660.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.72) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,704,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,410,000 after buying an additional 842,233 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,451,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,636,000 after buying an additional 836,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,400,000 after buying an additional 652,071 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,560,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,131,000 after buying an additional 590,469 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

