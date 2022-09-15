Apollo Currency (APL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $641,287.00

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $18.69 million and approximately $641,287.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00094140 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00068592 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00022165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00031146 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007679 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. GitHub | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube Whitepaper “

