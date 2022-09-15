Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.09

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and traded as high as $2.50. Applied Optoelectronics shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 192,397 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $3.20 to $2.80 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Applied Optoelectronics ( NASDAQ:AAOI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 79.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 403,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 178,182 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 646.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 266,979 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 134,141 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 93,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 21,061 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 151,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 54,257 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Further Reading

