AppSwarm, Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) Short Interest Down 45.6% in August

AppSwarm, Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWRM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, a decrease of 45.6% from the August 15th total of 150,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,817,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AppSwarm Stock Down 7.8 %

SWRM traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. 1,893,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,892,691. AppSwarm has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

Get AppSwarm alerts:

About AppSwarm

(Get Rating)

See Also

AppSwarm, Corp. develops mobile applications and technology. It operates through IAD Services and Media Play App Development divisions. The company provides IAD services which focuses on development and launching of software platforms and mobile apps for the business and consumer business sectors; and develops and publishes mobile-app products in gaming and entertainment, as well as in-house project development.

Receive News & Ratings for AppSwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppSwarm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.