APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 446,600 shares, a growth of 484.6% from the August 15th total of 76,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,222,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
APT Systems Trading Up 4.8 %
Shares of APTY traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 0.00. 2,026,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,401,912. APT Systems has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.03.
APT Systems Company Profile
