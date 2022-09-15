APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 446,600 shares, a growth of 484.6% from the August 15th total of 76,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,222,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

APT Systems Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of APTY traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 0.00. 2,026,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,401,912. APT Systems has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.03.

APT Systems Company Profile

APT Systems, Inc operates as a fintech company which creates stock trading platforms and visualization solutions for the financial markets for delivery on handheld devices. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

