Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of APTO stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98.

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTO. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 76.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 50,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 21,776 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC raised its position in Aptose Biosciences by 27.3% during the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 700,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 150,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

