Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of ARDC opened at $12.87 on Thursday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $16.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARDC. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

